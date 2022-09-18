Breezy & warm, with above average highs on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Warm and breezy conditions will persist through early this evening, keeping the potential fire weather risk slightly more elevated than normal. After sunset, the winds will die down some, allowing for a decent amount of cooling as we head towards Sunday morning. Overnight lows will cool down to the 30s and 40s in the high country, and the 50s in the lower elevations.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 86; The weekend will end on a warm and breezy note, with the high temperature for Colorado Springs topping out in the middle 80s on Sunday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 92; With dry air in place, we're looking at a bit 40 degree spread in temperatures on Sunday, with a daytime highs expected to warm into the lower 90s in the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 88; We're looking at a super warm day for the final Sunday of summer, with daytime highs expected to warm all the way into the upper 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 47; High: 75; Late summer warmth will continue on Sunday, with highs in Teller County warming back into the lower to middle 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Breezy, warm and dry on Sunday, with daytime highs climbing back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s; Sunburn sunshine and above average highs for the final Sunday of summer, with most areas warming well into the 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; A hot and dry end to the weekend, and along with the warmth, gusty downslope winds may bring elevated fire weather concerns to the southern I-25 corridor during the afternoon hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Dry and windy across the higher elevations on Sunday, with peak wind gusts to 35 mph. Other than that, temperatures will be comfortable.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a very warm weekend, the hottest part of our forecast appears to be early next week. With daytime highs soaring into the 80s and 90s each afternoon, we could be threatening records in some areas. A cold front Wednesday will pull in sub-tropical moisture to Southern Colorado, with cooler mid-week highs and the potential for rain showers and thunderstorms from Wednesday to Thursday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

