Breezy Wednesday with haze and more seasonable temperatures

A more seasonable, but still warm, day ahead for Southern Colorado after a cold front passed through the area this morning. Temperatures will be nearer to average today but still a few degrees above seasonal norms. Partly cloudy skies in the morning will clear in the afternoon associated with that front. Gusty breezes, primarily along the E plains, are the main thing you'll notice from this system.

Skies will be hazy in spots this afternoon. The Saint Charles fire in Pueblo county continues to burn, along with a prescribed burn underway near Buena Vista. Smoke from these fires will generally remain elevated so you will mainly smell smoke if you're in the higher terrain (go for a PM hike or bike ride, etc).

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 42.

Light northerly breezes this morning with some haze visible to the south and east. Haze continues this afternoon due primarily to a prescribed burn near Buena Vista.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 39.

Partly cloudy skies in the morning becoming mainly clear this afternoon. Hazy, with smoke from the Saint Charles fire. Most remains elevated but some will descend, so you may smell smoke this afternoon at times.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 43.

Mainly sunny with light northerly winds. Elevated haze at times today due to wildfire smoke. Overall a dry, pleasant day with no weather issues and light SW winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 63; Low: 35.

Partly cloudy skies early, with clearing in late morning into early afternoon. Some clouds return this afternoon but no rain expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 40s.

Dry and pleasant, it'll be a good day to go for a bike ride, particularly in the afternoon. A bit of haze, but less than areas farther south due to the wind direction blowing wildfire smoke away from the area.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: Upper 30s.

Breezy for much of the day with northerly wind gusts to 30 mph. Cooler than yesterday but still plenty of sunshine for much of the day. Haze visible in the sky at times due to wildfire smoke.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 72; Low: 42.

Partly cloudy and breezy skies through the morning, with clearing by the afternoon and decreasing northwesterly winds. Hazy skies due to wildfires to the north. Most smoke won't reach the ground, so outdoor plans should be fine. Smoke may impact the higher level terrain, so bring a balaclava or face mask in the afternoon if you're planning to be at higher elevations.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Smoke from the Saint Charles fire will impact parts of the Sangres and Wet Mountains during the afternoon, and smoke from a prescribed burn near Buena Vista will affect parts of the Southern Front range. If hiking or spending time outdoors at high elevations today, bring a balaclava or a face mask to be safe. Overall, this smoke will be light and elevated, so if hiking a valley trail the smoke will remain above you. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies at times today but more sun than clouds as a cold front races south out of the area.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures climb back up tomorrow and Friday as upper level ridging pushes North. A weak upper level disturbance moves through Saturday, bringing in clouds, and a mountain shower, but nothing along the plains or Front Range corridor. Mellow weather continues until Monday, when clouds begin to increase ahead of our next weather maker.

