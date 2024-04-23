Breezy to gusty morning, with isolated Tuesday afternoon showers

Today’s Forecast:

A secondary cold front driving south across the Plains this morning will lead to a quick burst of strong north winds. Gusts through about 9 am will range between 30-40 mph in some areas, keeping morning temperatures on the mild side.

By the afternoon, the flow will turn easterly, and this should help to provide enough lift in the atmosphere to generate some isolated showers and thunderstorms. Best chances for rain today will be over and near the higher terrain. On the Plains, drier air at the surface will keep rain chances very low, generally around 10-20% outside of the mountains. Highs today will be around 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, topping out in the 50s, 60s and very low 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 39. Strong north breezes this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and the chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. Bright and windy this morning before turning partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Although skies will turn unsettled this afternoon, chances for rain in Pueblo will be very low today, only around 10%.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 40. Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a very low end chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 34. A bright and breezy morning will give way to a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with whatever rain we see coming an end early this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Windy this morning, with gusts up around 30-40 mph on Monument Hill. This afternoon will be cooler while turning mostly cloudy, with a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A windy and clear morning will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Although skies will turn stormy looking this afternoon, showers should be few and far between today across the Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Bright and breezy this morning before turning partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Showers are not likely to be widespread this afternoon, with rain chances locally only around 10%.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Late April is here, and almost on queue, we're tracking the potential for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in the high country. Snow levels today will be high, up above 11,000 feet.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry air will push back in Wednesday as high pressure builds into the state and allows for highs to rebound into the 70s. Thursday will be even warmer, with stronger wind gusts during the day followed by the chance for a late afternoon or early evening rain shower.

Friday's high will warm into the lower 70s, with a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The main energy will arrive on Saturday, and even though we're still several days out, this looks to be a pretty wet day for Southern Colorado. Expect rain showers and thunderstorms in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, with a wintry mix possible in Monument and Woodland Park. A few lingering showers and storms will be possible on Sunday as well before a drier forecast returns early next week.

