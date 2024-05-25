Breezy start to Memorial Day Weekend with mountain showers, calmer Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

An upper-level weather system will be track through Colorado over the next two days - but with the best moisture and energy to the north, Memorial Day weekend is looking nice. This morning, moisture from that system will bring clouds to the mountains. Today's story is wind on the plains, showers in the mountains. Temperatures will warm quickly on the front range with southerly warm winds in place...as we climb from the 40s/50s this morning to the 70s/80s this afternoon.

As a cold front moves south during the late afternoon / early evening, a weak shower is possible. The best chances are toward Woodland Park (before the front), and over the Palmer Divide. A few sprinkles are possible elsewhere as we move toward evening. Generally speaking, any showers that develop in the mountains before the cold front moves south, will struggle to reach the ground as they move off the high terrain resulting in virga (rain that doesn't reach the ground) if we do see anything. After the front begins moving through the area, a shower could reach the ground but it'll be low impact.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 45.

Breezy but nice. Southeast winds start the day at 10 mph, turning southwest and increasing to 15-30 mph this afternoon with gusts to 35-40 mph. Hold on to your hats at Territory days...but it'll be nice. Chance of a shower from 12:00PM-6:00PM - don't get the wrong idea...it's a nice day overall, and fairly dry. Cold front tonight brings briefly gusty winds, then things calm down.

Pueblo forecast: High: 86; Low: 49.

Gusty. Southwest winds at 10 mph this morning, by afternoon they're in the 20-30 mph range with gusts to 45 mph. That'll lead to some nice downslope warming bringing you to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon. It also increases fire danger. While you're not under a Red Flag Warning today, be mindful of outdoor burning, including grilling and campfires. Otherwise though...it's nice.

Canon City forecast: High: 79; Low: 49.

Gusty. West winds at 10-15 mph increasing to 20-30 mph this afternoon with gusts to 45 mph. Otherwise, mainly sunny.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 67; Low: 35.

Gusty but nice. West winds at 10-15 mph increasing to 20-30 mph this afternoon with gusts to 45 mph. Mostly sunny...but a chance of a shower or thunderstorm between noon and sunset today. It isn't going to be a big issue but certainly smart to have a place to pop inside if needed for 15 minutes this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s.

Mostly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm between noon and sunset. Very low end chance - it's a nice, breezy day. Southwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: Upper 40s.

Sunshine and heat today! Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s with a warm south wind at 15 - 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75/79; Low: 46.

RED FLAG WARNING west of I-25 from 11:00AM - 8:00PM

Windy and sunny. West southwest winds at 10-25 mph this morning, jumping to 25-35 mph this afternoon with gusts to 50 mph. A Red Flag warning is in place for the Sangre de Cristo mountains today and it would be wise to avoid burning city wide. Warm though!

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s.

Windy with showers and thunderstorms after noon, primarily in our central mountains and parts of the Front Range. Otherwise, windy with southwest winds at 10-20 mph increasing to 25-35 mph this afternoon, gusting to 55 mph. Those winds take their time reducing tonight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Nice weather awaits us from Sunday through Tuesday as a broad ridge of high pressure moves over the state. Highs fall back on Sunday to the mid-70s following the cold front, and it'll be breezy again but less than today (20-30 mph gusts at times). We'll return to the upper 70s to low 80s across the Front Range and eastern plains for Memorial Day. Mostly sunny skies will be on tap both days. Tuesday will warm us to the low 80s with a chance for a late day shower or storm, with better chances on the eastern plains, as moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves north. Wednesday and Thursday will both have a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm as well, particularly on Wednesday when we should have better instability in place. Highs will be in the 80s moving through mid-week.

