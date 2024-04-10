Breezy on Wednesday with seasonable early Spring temperatures

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy tonight with seasonable overnight lows in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 59;

Seasonable temperatures with partly cloudy conditions on Wednesday. Winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 38; High: 64;

Partly cloudy and comfortable on Wednesday. Winds will be from the NNW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 52;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with cool temperatures. Winds will be from the NNW at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 53;

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday. Winds will be from the N at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy and breezy on Wednesday with N wind at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph. Temperatures will reach the low to mid-60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 33/34; High: 58/60;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with NNE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a light breeze from the NNW at 5-15 mph gusting 15-25 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will be mostly sunny and a couple of degrees warmer than Wednesday. Then temperatures get a bigger boost on Friday, reaching the 60s in the mountain valleys and 70s/80s in the plains. This warmer weather will last through the weekend. Winds will be breezy during this warm stretch of weather from Friday through the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

