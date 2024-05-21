Breezy & cooler Tuesday, with scattered afternoon thunderstorms north of Hwy 50

Today’s Forecast:

Gusty N/NW winds this morning will continue throughout much of the day as a series of cold fronts moves across Southern Colorado. Highs today will be cooler as a result, only warming into the 60s in the Springs, Monument and Woodland Park today, with 70s for Pueblo and Canon City.

After the lunch hour, showers and thunderstorms will start to develop near the mountains and Pikes Peak Region. These storms will spread east, and although some stronger storms will be possible, we're not expecting today to be a severe weather day. Storms should come to an end around sunset, with chilly overnight temperatures to follow.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 38. A breezy and cool morning will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening, with some stronger thunderstorms capable of small hail and gusty outflow winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 41. After dry skies this morning, we'll see the potential for a few spotty showers this afternoon and evening in Pueblo. Storms today may be capable of small hail and gusty outflow winds.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 42. Increasing clouds this afternoon will lead to the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms through early this evening. Storms should wrap up before sunset tonight.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 29. Breezy and cooler on Tuesday in Teller County, with showers and thunderstorms forming as early as the lunch hour. Storms should come to an end around sunset tonight.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Cooler on Tuesday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms today will be capable of pea to nickle sized hail and wind gusts to 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Some of the warmest weather today will be over the eastern Plains, with our highs this afternoon climbing into the 70s and lower 80s. Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening will be capable of small hail and gusty winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Most of today's rain showers and thunderstorms will favor areas to our north, with rain chances in Walsenburg and Trinidad only around 10-20%.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Snow levels during the day will be around 9,000 to 10,000 feet, but could lower to near 8,000 feet after sunset this evening. If not snow today in the mountains, there's also the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air looks to push back into Southern Colorado on Wednesday, with only a small chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm. After highs in the 70s on Wednesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s and 80s on Thursday as the downslope flow strengthens over Southern Colorado.

Our next cold front Thursday night will cool highs down by as much as 8-10 degrees on Friday. Temperatures should be allowed to rebound into the middle 70s this weekend for Colorado Springs, with a few thunderstorms possible each day on Saturday and Sunday.

____

