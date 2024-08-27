Breezy & cooler on Tuesday, with near average highs for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will continue to push through Southern Colorado this morning, with some gusty north winds up to 25 mph. These winds will start to die down while turning easterly once we get into the afternoon hours. In terms of temperatures, we will be right around average for this time of year. Low to mid 80s are expected along I-25, with some lower 90s possible on the eastern Plains.

A few rogue showers will be possible today for the San Juans, La Garitas and San Luis Valley. Mostly sunny skies can be expected elsewhere.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 57. Dry air pushing into the state on Tuesday will lead to a mostly sunny and seasonably warm afternoon, with our high today topping out in the lower 80s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 59. We'll continue to cool down across the Steel City on Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies this afternoon and highs in the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 85; Low: 60. Mid 80s and sunshine for Canon City today, with light SE winds this afternoon around 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. A warm and sunny day in Teller County, with our high today in Woodland Park reaching the middle 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. A warm and pleasant Tuesday is on tap for the Tri-Lakes areas, with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Dry skies for the Plains on Tuesday after some rain yesterday, with a few clouds this morning followed by sunshine this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. After showers and thunderstorms on Monday, today's forecast will be much more quiet and much more comfortable, with afternoon highs warming into the 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Generally quiet skies will greet us on Tuesday morning in the mountains, with only a few showers possible this afternoon, mainly stretching from the San Juan Mountains east into San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air is already getting pulled into the state today. This will limit rain chances for the next couple of days. Isolated showers in the mountains will be possible, but most of us will be staying dry this week. A small chance for showers will be possible on Sunday when moisture returns to the state, with the best chance for rain this weekend for areas west of I-25.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.