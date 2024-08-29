Breezy cold front Thursday to bring late week changes to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front will march south across the state today, with breezy north winds this morning up to around 30 mph along and east of the I-25 corridor. Behind the front, the flow will slowly turn more easterly into the afternoon, helping to keep quite a bit of cloud cover in our forecast today compared to yesterday.

While precipitation chances overall will be low today, we could see a few sprinkles or some drizzle this morning from the Pikes Peak Region into the southeastern Plains. This afternoon, a slight chance of thunderstorms will follow for the eastern Plains and mountains. Some showers that develop over the mountains could reach the I-25 corridor or Pikes Peak Region this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 82; Low: 53. Breezy north winds this morning, with gusts to 30 mph. By the afternoon, the flow will shift out of the east, keeping partly to mostly cloudy skies in place through this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 88; Low: 57. A nice cool down compared to yesterday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies today and a high in the upper 80s.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 59. Cloudier skies and cooler highs today over eastern Fremont County, with our high this afternoon topping out in the middle 80s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 43. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday in Teller County, along with a very slim chance of a rain shower this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Cooler today, with mostly cloudy skies and some gusty wind this morning. As clouds decrease tonight, temperatures will be cool and comfortable along the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A cold front this morning will bring some unsettled changes to the High Plains on Thursday. Strong and gusty winds this morning coupled with some light rain showers will give way to a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon, mainly favoring areas closest to the Colorado-Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Breezy and cloudy this morning, with a few showers early giving way to a slight chance of a thunderstorm late this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. A mild mix of sun and clouds on Thursday in the high country, with the chance for a late afternoon or early evening shower. As the clouds clear out later tonight, it will turn chilly, with temps cooling down to the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry, northwest flow that develops on Friday will bring a return of sunshine and dry skies to the Plains of Southern Colorado. Our high on Friday in Colorado Springs will be comfortable, topping out in the upper 70s. With high pressure building into the state on Saturday, we'll see a return of those warmer middle 80s for daytime highs in the Springs and lower 90s in Pueblo.

Temperatures will cool slightly on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies will follow on Monday with highs on Labor Day warming into the 80s across the Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

