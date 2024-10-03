Breezy cold front tempers the heat on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear night with overnight lows close to 10 degrees above normal. Early Thursday morning, the wind will shift out of the north along a cold front bringing gusts to 25 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 80;

Sunny and dry on Thursday with breezy NE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph. The high temperature will be almost 10 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 85;

Sunny on Thursday with NE wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 83;

Sunny and a bit cooler on Thursday. Winds will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 74;

Sunny and warm on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 76;

Monument will be sunny and breezy on Thursday with NE wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s;

Sunny and dry on Thursday with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. Winds will be breezy from the NE at 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/51; High: 79/81;

A bit cooler on Thursday with breezy wind from the ENE at 5-10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Mostly sunny in the mountain valleys on Thursday with a light breeze and highs will reach the low 70s to low 80s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be sunny with similar temperatures to Thursday, perhaps a few degrees cooler. Then on Saturday, we get another boost of heat with high temperatures in the 70s/80s in the mountains, and 80s/90s in the plains. We could see record highs again on Saturday. It will be breezy on Saturday afternoon as the next cold front moves in, which will initially increase fire danger and then eventually cool down temperatures by Sunday.

