Breezy cold front arrives Tuesday morning in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will be clear and mild with winds increasing into the early morning hours.

A cold front will arrive by sunrise on Tuesday which will bring a breezy northerly wind.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 38; High: 60. Wind gusts to 20 mph in the morning with sunshine and a cooler day. But we will still be warmer than our average high of 48.

PUEBLO: Low: 32; High: 63. A breezy morning cold front will drop high temperatures back into the 60s. The average high this time of year is 51.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 66. A breezy day with sunshine and above-average temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 33; High: 54. A breezy day with gusts to 25 mph and sunshine.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 50s. Upper 50s with sunshine and a gusty morning.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Low 60s and sunny with gusty winds through mid-day.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Low 60s with sunshine tomorrow and gusty winds by late morning.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s. The mid-50s for most mountain valleys with sunshine and breezy winds all day.

Extended Outlook:

Conditions warm right back up through Thursday where 60s and 70s are likely once again. Thursday is likely to break daily record highs in the Springs and Pueblo. The current record Thursday is 68 in Colorado Springs and 72 in Pueblo. A breezy cold front arrives Friday and keeps us breezy and cool for the weekend.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter