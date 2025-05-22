Breezy and warm Thursday with an isolated afternoon storm

Today’s Forecast:

Near normal high temperatures today across southern Colorado with a ridge of high pressure moving over the state. It will be a comfortable and pleasant outdoor day. Mainly sunny skies through the morning with increasing upslope breezes this afternoon, strongest between 4-8PM when wind gusts will be in the 25-35 mph range along I-25 and a bit stronger over the eastern plains.

This will lead to an isolated shower chance, mostly north of highway 50, late this afternoon, as well as isolated afternoon mountain shower chances. The chance is low - only about 2-in-10 that you see rainfall today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 74; Low: 47.

Sunny this morning becoming partly cloudy this afternoon. South winds increasing through the day and shifting southeast in the afternoon. Winds sustained at 10-20 mph, gusting 25-35 mph during the afternoon. Likely to see a late day sprinkle - but very low impact.

Pueblo forecast: High: 80; Low: 48.

Sunny in the steel city today - turning breezy in the late afternoon. Very comfortable outdoor conditions. Southeast winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 30 mph from 4-8 PM.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 50.

Mostly sunny with calm winds this morning. In the afternoon, winds remain (fairly) light but become noticeable at 10-15 mph from the southeast.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 42.

Mostly sunny, with a 30% chance of a shower or thunderstorm, mainly after 2 PM. If you are lucky enough to get one, it should be short lasting and not a big impact to your plans. South winds at 10-20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Mostly sunny with south winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s.

Sunny with southeast winds at 15-25 mph, strongest in the afternoon with gusts to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76/78; Low: 47/52.

Mostly sunny. Light winds this morning. Southeast winds this afternoon at 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny this morning, isolated showers and t-storms (30% chance) this afternoon. This is a 1-and-done type of storm day. If you get a quick shower or storm, that's all you should get all day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Downslope breezes on Friday push the mercury up. The Friday ahead of our weekend marking the unofficial start of summer will certainly deliver on a summer-like feel. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and 90s. For outdoor plans - Friday is your best bet as those breezes will largely impede storm formation.

Upslope flow returns Saturday. A stationary elevated boundary over the I-25 corridor will interact with lift from an approaching low in the afternoon leading to isolated storm chances and cooler highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Although storms should be isolated on Saturday, those that do form have the potential to be on the stronger side —producing small hail, heavy rain, and frequent lightning.

The best chance for heavy thunderstorms is on Sunday. Sunday has the potential to bring several rounds of showers and storms to much of the area, as incoming low pressure supplies lift as a cold front crosses the region, while upslope flow supplies moisture. We'll also have some wind shear in the atmosphere - meaning the winds will change direction with height. This leads to an isolated severe storm potential on Sunday afternoon. The limiting factor will be temperatures. For outdoor plans purposes - Sunday will be the wettest day.

Memorial Day will remain unsettled, with afternoon showers and storms, but with less coverage than on Sunday. Isolated storms remain possible through Wednesday each afternoon.

