Breezy and warm Thursday; hot and windy Friday

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect today from noon until 9 pm for THE SAN LUIS VALLEY, THE WET MOUNTAIN VALLEY, AND FREMONT, HUERFANO, AND LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES. Elsewhere across southern Colorado, the humidity will be higher than the red flag criteria, above 15%.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 76; Low: 47. Partly cloudy with SSE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 48. Sunny with ESE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 46. Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 9 pm. Sunny with SE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 68; Low: 42. Partly cloudy with S wind 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Partly cloudy with SSE wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. Upper 70s to low 80s with ESE wind 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 81/82; Low: 46/50. Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 9 pm. Sunny with SSE wind 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 9 pm. Sunny with S wind 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for the entire KOAA viewing area and all of eastern Colorado. Plus, a high wind watch is in place for our entire region as well for Friday. Fire danger will be extreme tomorrow, with record high temperatures, bone dry air, and damaging wind gusts. Winds will gust from the S or SW up to 60-70 mph on Friday. Blowing dust and rapid wildfire growth will be potential hazards.

