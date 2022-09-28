Breezy and unseasonably warm on Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

After a lucky few landed some rain showers earlier this afternoon, whatever is still leftover this evening should dissipate pretty quickly after sunset. Overnight lows will be pretty warm for this time of the year, with many areas only cooling down to the lower to middle 50s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 51; High: 82; Mostly sunny skies and warm highs for the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, with daytime highs running around 10 above average.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 52; High: 87; Thursday's highs will be the warmest that we'll see for the next seven days, and thanks to some gusty southwesterly breezes, fire danger may become slightly elevated by the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 55; High: 84; We'll be dry, breezy and very warm on Thursday, which could end up being the last mellow day for quite some time as rain chances look to rise starting on Friday.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 44; High: 71; Mild sunshine early may give way to an isolated shower or thunderstorm Thursday afternoon. That said, I expect most areas to stay dry.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Thursday will bring a lot of sunshine to the Palmer Divide and northern El Paso County Region, along with warm daytime highs in the 70s and lower 80s.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; As we head into the second half of the week, we're expecting a little more sizzle for the eastern Plains as high temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; With just a few days left to go in September, Thursday's forecast will feature more early fall warmth, with highs expected to top out in the 70s and 80s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; If you haven't been leaf peeping in the mountains yet, this could be your day. Generally dry skies can be expected across the southeastern mountains, with a slightly better chance of a spotty thunderstorm along and near the Continental Divide.

Extended outlook forecast:

Warm temperatures will continue through Friday before highs begin to cool for the upcoming weekend. Unsettled weather will also bring some variety to our forecast this weekend, with near daily chances for rain extending into early next week for El Paso, Teller, and Fremont counties. For Pueblo County, I'm eyeballing our best chances for rain at this point to come on Saturday and next Tuesday.

