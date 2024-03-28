Breezy and mild today in southern Colorado, with fire concerns this weekend

Today’s Forecast:

A nice - but breezy for some - day is ahead for southern Colorado. After 4 days of cool temperatures, high pressure moving across the state will bring in the warmth this afternoon. Highs will be near to slightly above average and make for a beautiful spring day and one I'd highly suggest getting outside on if you can.

Sky-wise: moisture out ahead of our next weather maker will move above us today. Highs top out in the low to mid 60s across the area with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. The clouds we see today are generally going to be mid and high clouds which won't fully block out the sun. It'll be breezy this afternoon with dry downslope southwesterly winds gusting to 25 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 36.

Pueblo forecast: High: 68; Low: 35.

Canon City forecast: High: 63; Low: 38.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 30.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/63; Low: 38.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The big story over the next several days will be the dry downslope breezes and associated fire concerns. The jet stream remains over us for the next several days and strengthens as a low pressure system approaches from the west. Fire weather watches are in place for Baca and and eastern Las Animas county on Friday. However, moisture coming in from a pacific storm system will keep humidity too high Friday for broader scale fire weather highlights. Nonetheless, fire danger will be elevated for many of us.

Highs warm further heading into the weekend due to the downslope winds. Fire weather concerns will be greatest on Saturday and Sunday - wind gusts of 35-45 mph are likely both days with very low humidity across most of the plains with stronger winds in the southern mountains. For Easter weekend - avoid outdoor burning. Otherwise, it'll be a nice weekend to get outside. Our next weather maker arrives Sunday night into Monday with rain showers late Sunday evening, and a mix of rain and snow on Monday. Warm temperatures and a northerly storm track look likely right now. What that means for us: it looks too warm for a big snowstorm here. The best chance for some accumulating snow will be in the high terrain in the southern, central, and northwestern mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

