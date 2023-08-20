Breezy and hot weather continues Monday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will decrease overnight with mild overnight temperatures expected. The sky tonight will be mostly clear.

Monday Forecast:

Breezy on Monday with dry and hot conditions in the plains. The mountains and mountain valleys will also be warm with a few isolated thunderstorms.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 93;

Mostly sunny with S wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 64; High: 98;

Sunny with S wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 95;

Partly cloudy on Monday with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Mostly sunny with SSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 55; High: 90;

Mostly sunny on Monday with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s;

Upper 90s to low 100s on Monday with sunshine and S wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 63/61; High: 93/91;

Mostly sunny with S wind at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s;

Low 80s to low 90s for the mountain valleys with very sparse afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

The week ahead remains HOT with temperatures falling little by little each day. The next major temperature drop will bring back the 70s and 80s on Friday with a cold front that keeps temperatures on the cooler side for the weekend. This also increases storm chances, on Friday and Saturday especially.

