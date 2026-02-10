Breezy and cooler on Tuesday after record heat on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A cold front will blow through southern Colorado tonight, bringing N wind gusting 25-35 mph. This will be a dry cold front without precipitation, but some clouds will move in overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 49;

Tuesday will be just a few degrees above average with partly cloudy conditions. Wind will be out of the SE at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 30; High: 53;

Tuesday will be cooler than the tied record high of 78 from Monday! The sky will be partly cloudy, and wind will be out of the ESE at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 52;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with E wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 47;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday and cooler with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 27; High: 48;

It will be partly cloudy and cooler on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Wind will be out of the E or ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 29/27; High: 53/58;

It will be mostly sunny with cooler temperatures on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the SSE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 40s-50s;

It will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with mild temperatures in the mountain valleys. Wind will be variable in direction, at 5-10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures boost back up to the 50s and 60s on Wednesday before we see a gradual cooling trend through the end of the week. There is a chance of showers in our region on Thursday and Friday. These will be a mix of rain in the plains and snow in the mountains, with a transition to a wintry mix or snow possible in the plains at night. Showers will be very spotty in nature and will not be ongoing all day.

