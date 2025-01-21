Brace for the coldest temperatures tonight with extreme cold warnings

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be dangerously cold tonight with an EXTREME COLD WARNING in effect until 11 am Tuesday. Wind chill values will drop as low as -25 to -35. It is vital that animals have shelter. If you need to be outside, dress in multiple layers and cover all exposed skin.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -10; High: 37;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. After an extremely cold morning, temperatures will quickly rise with highs above freezing. It will be mostly sunny with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -13; High: 38;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. Very cold in the morning, but quickly rising to above freezing in the early afternoon. Wind will be out of the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: -6; High: 39;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. It will be very cold in the morning and much more comfortable in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -15; High: 34;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. Mostly sunny but bitter cold in the morning followed by a warm up thanks to a W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -11; High: 38;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. Mostly sunny with a westerly breeze on Tuesday. It will begin bitter cold and then rise above freezing in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: negative single digits - negative teens; High: 30s;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. Very cold in the morning, then rising to the low to mid-30s by the afternoon. Wind will be light and the sky will be mostly sunny.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -10/-8; High: 36/43;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. It will be very cold early in the morning and then the temperatures will thaw in the afternoon. There will be a breeze out of the west, helping to thaw temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative teens - negative 20s; High: 20s-30s;

EXTREME COLD WARNING until 11 am. Very, very cold in the morning and then rising to the upper 20s to mid-30s in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another cold front arrives on Wednesday, bringing a chance of snow flurries and reinforcing the chilly temperatures. Highs will be back to the 30s through Thursday. The warmest day of the week will be Friday with seasonable 40s!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.