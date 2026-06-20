Both high fire danger and severe thunderstorms are in the Saturday forecast

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear and mild tonight with near-average overnight lows. There will be a light breeze overnight, especially in the plains.

Fire Danger Saturday:

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued in the zones highlighted in red below from 11 am until 10 pm. Fire danger will be high, so avoid all activities that could create sparks or flames outside.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 94;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 10 pm. It will be hot and mostly sunny on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 59; High: 100;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 10 pm. It will be mostly sunny and hot on Saturday. Wind will be out of the SW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 98;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 10 pm. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 49; High: 83;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 10 pm. It will be very warm and mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10-15 mph, gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 52; High: 89;

Saturday will be very warm and mostly sunny. There is a low chance of a brief afternoon thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be dry. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 90s-100s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 10 pm for the zones highlighted in red above. A dryline will set up in the plains, with dry air west of it and humid air east of it. In the higher moisture zone, there will be scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, some of which may become severe with the risk of damaging hail and wind. The risk of tornadoes is low, but not zero.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 94/98;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 10 pm. It will be mostly sunny and gusty on Saturday. Wind will be out of the WSW at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 80s-90s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 10 pm. It will be mostly sunny and toasty with gusty W wind at 15 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, for Father's Day, it will be a touch cooler in the 80s and 90s, but still plenty of sunshine. There is a low chance of a shower in the evening as a cold front arrives.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.