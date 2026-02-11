Boosting back up to the 50s and 60s on Wednesday with snow in the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear with a few high clouds overnight. Temperatures will be chilly, in the 20s, for most of the region. Wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 60;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday and very warm, about 15 degrees above average. Wind will be out of the SE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 24; High: 61;

It will be partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 28; High: 64;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 54;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with breezy winds out of the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 25; High: 59;

It will be partly cloudy with mild temperatures and breezy wind out of the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Wednesday with variable wind at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 27/30; High: 62/66;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday with breezy downslope wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-20s; High: 50s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday. Wind will be gusty from the W at 10-15 mph, gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

It will be mild again on Thursday, but a cold frontwill arrive in the afternoon, bringing the chance of spotty showers. Initially they will likely be rain, with a transition to a wintry mix or snow where showers still linger in the evening.

More showers are possible on Friday, again with rain in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains. They will be spotty, favoring the afternoon and evening.

