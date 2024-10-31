Bone chilling Halloween night followed by mild Friday sunshine

Tonight’s Forecast:

Happy Halloween everyone! After rain and snow Wednesday night, we'll see a much quieter night here throughout Southern Colorado. Skies will remain mostly clear region-wide tonight, allowing for overnight lows to get cold. Evening temperatures will be in the 40s early, followed by 30s for the late night trick-or-treaters. Heading into Friday morning, it will be a cold start to the first day of November with temperatures early around sunrise starting out in the 20s and 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 60. November 1st will start out cold in the morning before warming to near 60 degrees by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies early will give way to a partly cloudy evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 65. Bundle up and be sure to dress in layers on Friday as we'll go from the upper 20s during the morning hours to a seasonably mild high in the mid 60s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 66. November will start out with some pretty typical weather for this time of the year, with a cold morning followed by a mild afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 55. Dry skies for the first day of November as we'll see cold morning temperatures giving way to a comfortable afternoon in the middle 50s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday, with highs to close out the week warming into the middle to upper 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s. Most of the Plains will be dry and mild on Friday. Then by Friday evening, we're tracking the potential for at least a few showers and thunderstorms over the far southeastern Plains, mainly towards Prowers and Baca counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Breezy and cold throughout the overnight hours, with mild highs to follow Friday afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s/50s. A dry end to the week and start to the weekend will be followed with increasing clouds late this weekend and a growing chance for snow by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a cold start Friday morning, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and around 10 degrees of warming will follow Friday afternon. This will allow for our high in Colorado Springs to top out near 60 degrees, which is right around where we should be for this time of the year. High pressure will bring another 3-5 degrees of warming to our forecast on Saturday before cooling off slightly Sunday.

Along with lower to middle 60s in Colorado Springs this weekend, dry weather is likely to persist until at least Sunday afternoon. By Sunday evening our next weather system will begin to push moisture towards the I-25 corridor, with snow likely by Monday morning. Snow showers will remain possible throughout the day Monday, with our highs only in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be dry before another shot at snow Wednesday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.