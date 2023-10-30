Bone chilling cold early this week after record setting weekend snowfall

Today’s Forecast:

An unseasonably cold, Arctic airmass will linger early this week across Southern Colorado. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday, but may struggle to reach the 40s around Colorado Springs and Monument. Another cold front late tonight will bring back single digits and teens for the overnight hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 41; Low: 13. Even though we'll be around 15 degrees warmer than yesterday, it will still be cold in the Pikes Peak Region today, with our afternoon high just barely warming into the lower 40s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 45; Low: 14. After a snowy and cold Sunday, we'll see a slightly warmer day Monday, with afternoon temperatures warming into the middle 40s.

Canon City forecast: High: 43; Low: 14. Dry skies, but cold highs today after 7" of snow fell in Canon City this past weekend. Our high today will remain unseasonably cold, only topping out in the lower to middle 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 9. After snowy weather this past weekend, we'll see a frigid and unseasonably cold start to the week around Teller County, where today's highs will only warm into the middle to upper 30s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Cold air will linger today behind the snow that we saw this past weekend. After seeing highs this afternoon in the upper 30s and lower 40s, lows tonight will drop all the way down to the teens.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. Unseasonably cold air will linger across the Plains of Southern Colorado early this week, with highs only warming into the 40s Monday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s. A super cold start Monday for the southern I-25 corridor will be followed by another frigid night as lows drop down to the teens.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s/10s. A dry, but cold start to the week for the mountains of southeastern Colorado, with highs today only warming into the 30s.

Cold air will remain in place on Halloween as daytime highs will only warm into the 40s and lower 50s. Trick or treaters will need to add some layers either on top of or underneath their costumes as temperatures Tuesday evening will be in the 30s and 40s early, and the 20s and 30s late.

A building ridge of high pressure late this week will bring a significant warm up to our forecast as highs look to climb into the 50s and 60s. Dry skies and above average highs will continue into the weekend, with no sign of our next storm for at least the next 5-7 days.

