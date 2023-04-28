Blustery Friday with snow ending and wind lingering

Today’s Forecast:

Snow showers along and south of HWY 50 in southeastern Colorado will come to an end by about 10 am. The sun will come out today and melt any snow on the ground. Winds will be blustery today from the north, gradually diminishing by this evening. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees below average today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy with N wind at 20-25 mph gusting to 30-40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 54; Low: 31. Partly cloudy with N wind at 20-25 mph gusting 35-35 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 54; Low: 36. Rain ends this morning and the afternoon will be partly cloudy with NNE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 24. Snow ends this morning and the day will be partly cloudy with N wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40; Low: 28. Partly cloudy with N wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 30s. Rain lingers south on HWY 50 this morning, then comes to an end by 11 am. Partly cloudy this afternoon with N wind at 20-25 mph gusting 30-45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 48/49; Low: 28/28. Snow showers and limited visibility this morning with showers ending between 10-11 am. Partly cloudy with snow melt this afternoon. Winds will be from the N 20-25 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50S; Low: 20s. Snow showers for the Wet Mountains and Sangre De Cristos end by late morning with the sun returning which will kick-start snow melt. Roads will improve by the afternoon. NNW wind will be sustained 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Looking ahead, this weekend will be very pleasant with seasonable temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Both days this weekend will be mostly sunny with light winds and dry weather. Then next week for the first few days on May, the weather will be warm still in the 60s, 70s, and a few low 80s in southern Colorado. There will be almost daily afternoon rain shower chances in the mountains next week with a few isolated showers making it to the I-25 corridor. The highest chance for rain in Colorado Springs will be Tuesday and Thursday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

