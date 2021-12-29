Blustery and cold Wednesday followed by late week warming

Tonight's Forecast:

An uptick in snowfall is expected for the Continental Divide and southwestern mountains tonight, with numerous areas under Winter Storm Warnings and/or Winter Weather Advisories through tomorrow morning. This does not include the southeastern mountain ranges however. Elsewhere, weaker winds and a surge of colder air will bring very cold temperatures to the forecast, with single digits and teens by Wednesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 10; High: 40. Layer up my friends because Wednesday's cold snap will bring us teens during the morning hours, and a high of just 40 degrees by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 8; High: 45. Blue skies and sunshine will help to bring those single digit morning temperatures into the middle 40s by the afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low: 14; High: 45. Cold sunshine will give way to a bright, breezy and seasonable afternoon as temperatures rebound into the middle 40s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 12; High: 33. In Woodland Park, we'll stay below freezing most of the day on Wednesday. Along with the cold, we can also expect to see the potential for 30-40 mph westerly wind gusts in Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s. Wednesday's weather may come as a shock to the system since we haven't seen too many cold days like this this season. Therefore, dress in layers and enjoy the sunshine to help keep you warm.

PLAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s/40s. A much cooler day for the Plains on Wednesday with very cold lows giving way to barely above freezing highs by the afternoon hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Blustery and cold for the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday, with peak afternoon wind gusts expected to reach 35-45 mph in some areas.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s. Cold and windy during the day on Wednesday, with a bit of a break from the snow. Heading into Wednesday night and Thursday, snow is once again expected to increase as our next storm system pushes moisture back into western Colorado.

Extended Outlook:

After Wednesday's cold snap, we'll be treated to a warming trend late this week ahead of a cold and unsettled weekend. After a relatively mil day Friday, an evening cold front rolls in with much colder air, gusty winds and snow....yes SNOW! The models continue to bring light accumulations to most of Southern Colorado, with an early estimate of a trace to 2" for Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City.

The other big story will be the COLD. Highs on New Year's Day will only warm into the 10s and 20s, with lows Saturday night dropping down to the single digits and in some spots, negative lows.

