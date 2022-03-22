Blustery and cold Tuesday, with scattered evening snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

Multiple Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are currently in effect for parts of Southern Colorado. These will expire at varying times tonight, with the advisory for Pueblo County set to expire first at 9 pm. For the southern mountains and southern I-25 corridor, these alerts will continue into the overnight hours.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Alerts continue for parts of Southern Colorado into very early Tuesday morning

As the snow comes to an end from northwest to southeast, some clearing is expected into the overnight hours. With partly cloudy skies expected by Tuesday morning, we'll see a colder start to the day with 10s and 20s for morning lows across the region.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 42; A partly sunny and blustery day, which will allow for a modest warming trend across the Pikes Peak Region. By the afternoon and evening hours, a weak disturbance will bring the potential for a few snow flurries or scattered snow showers, with little to no additional accumulation anticipated.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 48; We're expecting a little more sunshine on Tuesday, but more gusty winds during the day. By Tuesday evening, a weak wave will bring the potential for a few snow flurries, with little impacts expected.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 45; Chilly and windy weather will continue on Tuesday, even as today's storm continues to move off to our east. Dry skies during the day will give way to the potential for a few flurries or light snow showers by Tuesday evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 14; High: 32; Gusty winds and cold temperatures on Tuesday as our afternoon highs may struggle to reach the freezing mark. A weak disturbance caught up in the northerly flow will bring a few scattered light snow showers to the mix by Tuesday evening, with an inch or two of accumulation possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; Cold and windy on Tuesday, with highs only topping out in the 30s. Our forecast may turn a bit snowy by Tuesday evening as a weak disturbance brings the potential for a few light snow showers to the Palmer Divide and northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; Snow will continue across the Plains through late tonight, clearing after midnight from west to east. Tuesday will be dry, windy and cold, with 40-50 mph gusts possible during the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; Snow, heavy at times, will continue this evening across the southern I-25 corridor before coming to an end around midnight. Windy and cold weather during the day Tuesday will give way to the potential for a few light snow showers by Tuesday night.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Snow from today's storm should start to wind down over the mountains by late this evening, leaving us dry and cold by Tuesday morning. The rest of our Tuesday will be cold and windy before another round of light snow picks up by tomorrow afternoon and evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

After Wednesday morning, the remainder of our Spring Break forecast looks dry for Southern Colorado. As the large weather system dominating the central U.S. pulls away from Colorado on Wednesday, strong winds on the backside of the low will remain a nuisance for Southern Colorado. Peak gusts Wednesday could top 40 mph across the Plains.

Calmer and warmer weather returns late this week before a much larger warming trend this weekend that's expected to bring 70s and 80s to the I-25 corridor and Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.