Blue skies and sunshine for Southern Colorado on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

A Frost Advisory has been issued for the San Luis Valley for the first time this season. With overnight lows in these areas expected to cool down to the lower to middle 30s, frost is likely to develop, and this frost could be harmful to any sensitive outdoor plants.

Cold overnight lows in the 30s and 40s can be expected across the rest of Southern Colorado this evening as well, with below freezing temperatures possible once again across Teller County.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 69; Chilly Sunday morning temperatures and some early morning patchy fog will give way to a sunny, stunning and mild afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 75; A few patchy clouds early will give way to sunny skies and warmer highs as temperatures continue to warm after Friday's big chill.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 73; Sunday's forecast will be a winner, especially compared to what we saw late last week as sunshine and slightly above average highs return to our forecast.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 62; A mostly sunny and mild day will mean a gorgeous end to the weekend for Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Hazy sunshine and gentle southerly breezes on Sunday will combine to bring us a mild and beautiful end to the weekend.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; A chilly and potentially spooky Sunday morning with areas of fog early should quickly transition to sunshine and mild highs by the afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Patchy morning fog will give way to mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies by the afternoon. There's also a slight chance that storms over the mountains could push back into the Raton Mesa region by Sunday afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; While there wasn't much action today in the mountains, we're looking at an even quieter day on Sunday, with only a few isolated rain and snow showers possible.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our back to work and back to school forecast on Monday looks to be the nicest day of the week for Southern Colorado. After that, our forecast will feature some changes as a trough of low pressure pushing through the northern Plains on Tuesday will send a cold front our way by Tuesday evening. The front will bring gusty northerly winds to Southern Colorado, and possibly some rain or snow showers that could last into Wednesday morning.

With the low appearing to track farther east, we're only expecting a marginal cool down for a few days before warmer than average temperatures return by next weekend.

