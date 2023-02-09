Blowing snow tonight will give way to a windy & cold Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Late this evening, a cold front will blast through Southern Colorado, and while moisture will be lacking, the instability associated with the front is expected to trigger some snow showers. The front will also kick up the winds, with blowing snow and the threat for developing snow squalls to occur. These snow squalls, although very isolated in nature, will have the potential to put down bursts of heavier snow in short amounts of time.

This looks like one of those storms with a feast or famine outcome for Southern Colorado. Even though totals will be light for those that see it, snowfall will not be widespread throughout the region. #cowx pic.twitter.com/JK3eOj4yi7 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) February 9, 2023

Strong winds and plummeting temperatures will be the other big weather stories. Overnight wind gusts in some areas could approach 50 mph. As Mike Daniels says, it'll be a "shingle shaker".

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 20; High: 32; A much colder Thursday will follow what was a pretty nice day for the Pikes Peak Region. Wind chills during the day could hover near 0 degrees as wind gusts range between 30-50 mph. On top of the cold, a few flurries or light snow showers will be possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 38; Cold and blustery on Thursday, and although we're likely to stay dry in the Steel City, 30-40 mph wind gusts will bring some bitterly cold wind chills to our forecast.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 38; Cold weather returns to our forecast on Thursday as strong north winds set up behind tonight's cold front. Peak wind gusts could approach 30 mph in the Canon City area early in the day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 25; Windy and cold, with periods of light snow across parts of Teller County on Thursday. With strong gusts to 30 mph, wind chill values during the day could drop below 0 degrees. There also looks to be some light snow showers at times on Thursday, with accumulations under 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s; Overnight snow showers and strong bursts of wind could bring travel to halt from the Palmer Divide up through the Denver area into Thursday morning. Light snow showers will remain in the forecast into early Thursday, but really the big story will be the wind and cold, with peak gusts up near 50 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s; Today's mild weather will be replaced with a much colder and much windier day on Thursday. With peak gusts to 55 mph, we'll be watching for potential blowing dust, downed tree branches and possible power outages. The stronger wind should start to weaken after sunset.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 20s/30s; A cold front will blast south into the Raton Mesa Region around midnight, with strong winds and snow in the forecast. Up to 1" of accumulation will be possible throughout the next 24 hours, and along with the snow, wind gusts to 45 mph will also be possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 10s/20s; Cold and unsettled for the mountains over the next 12-24 hours. On top of 1-3" of snow in the forecast, 40-45 mph wind gusts throughout the day are likely keep wind chill temperatures in the negatives for the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

Brutally cold temperatures Friday morning will quickly give way to a much nicer day following Thursday's blustery weather. Further warming on Saturday will lead to 50s and 60s for the Plains, with only a slight cool down on tap for our Sunday.

Looking ahead to next week...we're watching for the potential return to a more active pattern for Southern Colorado, but this far out, details are a bit too blurry to nail down things down. Stay tuned...

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.