Blizzard Warnings overnight for far southern parts of the state

Tonight's Forecast:

A strong, but fast-moving storm will move over New Mexico tonight. As it passes to our south, it will generate heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions across the southeast Plains of Colorado. Blizzard Warnings have been issued for Baca County and eastern Las Animas County.

KOAA weather Blizzard Warning through Noon Wednesday for eastern Las Animas County and Baca County

Other winter weather alerts have been issued for the Wet Mountains, the Sangres, southern I-25 corridor and the eastern Plains. Impacts north of Highway 50 will be minor, with a trace to 2" of snow possible around the Pikes Peak Region.

KOAA weather Current Winter Weather Alerts for Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 21; High: 39. A few snow showers this evening could generate up to an inch of snow in some areas, with very little impacts expected for the Pikes Peak Region. Wednesday will be cool and windy, with peak gusts to 40 mph.

PUEBLO: Low: 25; High: 45. Light overnight snow showers may bring a few inches of snow to some parts of town. Wednesday will be dry and windy, with peeks of sunshine on St. Patrick's Day.

CANON CITY: Low: 25; High: 42. A mix of rain and snow this evening may bring a few inches of sloppy wet snowfall to some spots by early Wednesday morning. Dry skies will follow during the day as our forecast turns partly cloudy and breezy.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 14; High: 32. Snow showers this evening, with 1-2" possible before the storm clears out. Wednesday will be dry and windy, with afternoon highs near the freezing mark.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 10s; High: 30s. Light snow tonight with very little accumulation followed by a chilly and windy day on Wednesday. Peak wind gusts to 40 mph across the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s. Heavy snow and very strong wind for the Plains through early Wednesday. Even as the snow ends by midday Wednesday, the wind will remain gusty, with blowing snow likely and poor driving conditions.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 30s. Windy, cold and snowy through Wednesday morning across the southern I-25 corridor. By the lunch hour the snow will be gone, but the wind will remain gusty through the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s. Heavy snow for the Sangres and Wet Mountains through early Wednesday morning. Some areas will see more than 12-18" by daybreak Wednesday. It will be dry for by early afternoon, but chilly.

Extended Outlook:

By Thursday, the wind and snow will be history as a gradual warming trend begins. Highs will climb each day through Saturday, with 50s and 60s on tap for the start of the weekend. Life on the storm track returns late this weekend, with a rain/snow mix possible Sunday night and another round of wintry weather on Tuesday.

