Blizzard warnings canceled making way for a more mellow Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

In the wake of Monday's storm, Tuesday forecast will be a whole lot nicer across Southern Colorado. This morning we're starting out with some very some cold temperatures, as well as some dangerously low wind chill temperatures. Several mountain and mountain valley sensors are showing wind chills well below zero.

As the sun comes out, temperatures will warm up, with highs today around 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Clouds will increase during the second half of the day as a new storm pushes snow into our state's central and northern mountain ranges this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 19. Layer up and cover up this morning, but be prepared to shed some of those layers this afternoon as highs will top out in the upper 30s in Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 40; Low: 16. After a cold and windy Monday, Tuesday's forecast will be a lot better as sunshine and light breezes return to the Steel City.

Canon City forecast: High: 44; Low: 24. Sunny skies early will give way to a partly cloudy and much more comfortable afternoon today, with our highs topping out in the middle 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 10. Layers will be your friend this morning as temperatures early have been in the single digits. This afternoon will be partly cloudy and breezy, with Tuesday's high temperature warming to just barely above the freezing mark.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. A sunny and warmer day on Wednesday will give way to increasing clouds and stronger breezes tonight across the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. After a rough start to the week, Tuesday's weather will be significantly better compared to yesterday. We should see much lighter winds, sunshine most of the day, and highs in the 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Not as windy as yesterday, but still a breezy afternoon for the southern I-25 corridor, with peak gusts up around 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: 0s/10s. Windy this afternoon in the mountains, with gusts up around 45 mph. Snow showers will develop from west to east this evening, with the heaviest snow expected across our state's central and northern mountain ranges.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're tracking more exciting weather as we look ahead to the second half of the week. Here in the Pikes Peak Region, westerly winds will strengthen once again on Wednesday, with gusts during the day up around 30-40 mph. Thursday will be windy too, with northerly gusts as strong as 30-40 mph. Plus, our next disturbance moves in with a quick shot of snow in the forecast by the afternoon. Snow amounts at this point look to stay under an inch in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Canon City.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we're tracking our first taste of Arctic air this year! Temperatures on Sunday and Monday may only warm into the 10s for much of Southern Colorado, with overnight lows ranging from -5 to 10 degrees.

