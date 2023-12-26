Watch Now
Blizzard Warnings and High Winds to impact travel along Palmer Divide and Northern El Paso County

The storm system that just exited the state isn't quite done with us just yet... the system made its way back into Colorado. As it does so, strong, gusty winds and snow showers will create blizzard conditions for the Palmer Divide overnight and throughout the morning on Tuesday.
Posted at 7:00 AM, Dec 26, 2023
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The storm system that just exited the state isn't quite done with us just yet. The system reversed and made its way back into Colorado overnight. As it does, strong, gusty winds and snow showers will create blizzard conditions for the Palmer Divide and bring possible snow showers throughout the morning on Tuesday. By the end of the day, the winds will ease off a little bit, but the blizzard conditions will remain. Areas of the Palmer Divide will see upwards of 7" of new snow. It's advised to avoid travel between Colorado Springs and Denver on Tuesday as there will be white-out conditions during the day.

    ** BLIZZARD WARNING ** for Palmer Divide until Wednesday 12:00 a.m.
    ** HIGH WIND WARNING ** for Southern El Paso, Elbert, and Lincoln counties through 3:00 p.m.
    ** WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ** for Teller County through Tuesday afternoon

    • I-70 shutdown from E-470 to the Kansas Border
    • Colorado 86 Closed between Cross Roads Circle and I-70
    • Two Right Lanes closed Northbound I-25 Between Northgate Boulevard and Baptist Road

    Snow totals will be extremely tight with this system:

    Snow totals for today's winter storm will display a dramatic cutoff

    Along the Palmer Divide - Monument Hill, Black Forest (etc), we could see up to 7" of snow. In the Springs, we'll be over-performing if we see 1". In Woodland Park and Teller County, we may see 2-5".

    Combined with gusty winds up to 60 mph, whiteout conditions will occur and are already occurring.

    Highs today will be in the upper 30s to low 40s:

    Highs today will be in the mid 30s to mid 40s for most areas except along the Palmer Divide and in Teller County.

    Track this storm through the morning, including snow totals and updated forecasts, on the First Alert 5 Weather stream, which can be viewed on the KOAA News5 app for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV or AndroidTV.

