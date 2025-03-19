Blizzard conditions end early Wednesday for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We are starting the morning off with strong winds that's reducing visibility due to blowing snow. The strongest winds will be on the Palmer Divide and the eastern Plains, with peak gusts to 60 mph. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect today until at least noon.

KOAA weather A High Wind Warning will remain in effect until at least noon Wednesday (3/19/25)

Snow will be coming to an end around sunrise in most areas, but could linger a little later in our eastern counties. Temperatures across the area will be cooler than yesterday and feels-like temperatures will be even colder. Another shortwave will move through the state this afternoon and snow in the mountains will move into the I-25 corridor this afternoon and evening. Outside of the mountains, snow showers will be spotty, with only minor accumulations for some. Overnight lows tonight will be in the teens and 20s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 38; Low: 18. A High Wind Warning will remain in effect until at least noon, with 30-50 mph gusts in the metro area, and gusts to 60 mph in eastern El Paso County. Another weak disturbance moving out of the mountains this afternoon will bring additional snow showers to our forecast between 3-8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 17. Dry skies and strong winds for most of our Wednesday. By late this afternoon and early this evening, we'll see the potential for a few spotty rain or snow showers in Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 22. Windy and cold this morning, with chilly highs to follow this afternoon and a chance for some additional rain or snow showers through early this evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 33; Low: 11. Blowing snow due to 30-50 mph gusts will keep our forecast on Weather Alert this morning. A weak disturbance this afternoon will bring a chance for scattered snow showers to the forecast, with additional accumulations up to 1".

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Wind gusts to 50 mph will occur through late this morning, with even stronger gusts expected in eastern El Paso County. This afternoon, we'll see the chance for additional light snow showers, with up to 1" of new snow accumulations in some areas.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Snow will continue to wrap up this morning, coming to an end shortly after sunrise. High winds will remain a major threat however, with gusts to 60 mph and a High Wind Warning in effect until noon. Strong gusts to 50 mph will be possible until 5 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Areas of snow will wrap up by mid to late morning, but the wind will remain as yesterday's potent low pressure system slowly lessens its grip on Southern Colorado.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. Windy on Wednesday, with periods of snow this afternoon and evening. Additional accumulations of 1-2" will be possible today in the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

In advance of a storm tracking over the norther U.S. late this week, the wind in Southern Colorado will return on Thursday, and critical fire danger will be a concern once again. Fire Weather Watches have been issued for Thursday afternoon for Colorado Springs and the southeastern Plains.

Cool and breezy conditions will remain for Friday, with another surge in the wind on Saturday. Dry skies look to stick around into early next week, with less wind and 70s by next Monday and Tuesday.

