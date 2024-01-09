Blizzard concerns in the plains overnight; clearing out on Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Winds will die down from west to east overnight.

Blizzard warnings remain in effect until 5 am Tuesday for Kit Carson, Cheyenne, Bent, Prowers, eastern Kiowa, and Baca counties. The main hazards tonight will be ground blizzards and snow drifts as the wind continues, but snow is no longer falling. Winds will be gusting from about 40-60 mph from the N in the blizzard warning zones overnight.

Western Kiowa, Otero and eastern Las Animas county you are not OUT of the blizzard warning.



It continues until 5 am for the rest of you guys in orange.



Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 7; High: 40;

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 8; High: 40;

Much calmer on Tuesday with sunshine and W wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 10; High: 43;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 0; High: 33;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 7; High: 36;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with WNW wind at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits/teens; High: 30s;

Blizzard warning in effect until 5 am. The rest of the day will be chilly with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 6/3; High: 34/33;

Mostly sunny on Tuesday with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: negative single digits/single digits; High: 20s/30s;

Mostly sunny and chilly with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds will be breezy from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s across southern Colorado with gusty winds making a comeback from the West gusting 30-50 mph. Snow showers will be possible in the mountains. The plains will see dry conditions on Wednesday, but the mountain snow will migrate eastward on Thursday bringing snow to the plains again. Thursday will bring light snow showers and once again strong winds from the N gusting 20-40 mph.

Looking ahead this weekend will be very cold, especially on Sunday and into Monday!

