Black Friday forecast will be sunny and chilly for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Cold weather will remain the main story across Southern Colorado on Friday, with many areas waking up on the day after Thanksgiving to temperatures in the single digits and teens. With sunshine prevailing throughout the day today, our airmass will be allowed to moderate. Afternoon highs today will top out in the 30s and 40s in the mountain valleys, with a mix of 40s and lower 50s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 44; Low: 19. Single digit wind chills this morning will give way to afternoon highs in the lower to middle 40s, a warm up of around 5-7 degrees from Thanksgiving Day.

Pueblo forecast: High: 47; Low: 17. Temperatures in the teens this morning will give way to upper 40s this afternoon in Pueblo, with temperatures a few degrees warmer than yesterday.

Canon City forecast: High: 50; Low: 26. A mild 50 degrees in Canon City today will feel pretty nice, with a side dish of sunshine and light winds on this day after Thanksgiving.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 40; Low: 14. Although chilly still on Friday, we're expecting to see plenty of sunshine to nurse that Thanksgiving food hangover on Friday in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Black Friday weather in northern El Paso County will be cool and clear, with highs this afternoon only warming into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A clear and cold start to our Friday morning will translate into a bright and sunny afternoon, with highs today topping out in the 40s and 50s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. A sunny and seasonably cool day for the southern I-25 corridor on Friday will give way to a cold and moderately breezy night.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. A cold but sunny day will give way to gusty night as an upper level disturbance brings gusts to 40 mph into the high country.

Extended outlook forecast:

A weak cool front Saturday will reinforce today's cool airmass, with our high in Colorado Springs and Pueblo hovering in the 40s. Temperatures will start to moderate on Sunday, with a return to upper 40s and lower 50s on the Plains, which is right around the average high for this time of year.

Further warming is expected next week as a dominant ridge of high pressure builds into the West Coast. Its influence will be felt for several days here in the Pikes Peak Region, with highs by next week in the 50s. Some areas on the Plains should expect highs in the 60s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.