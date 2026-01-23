Bitter cold on Friday and Saturday with off-and-on snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

A shallow and very cold air mass will ooze into eastern Colorado from the northeast. Low elevations, below about 8,000 feet will see low clouds develop and frigid temperatures overnight. Interior mountain valleys will be mostly clear and still quite chilly.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 19;

It will be mostly cloudy with periodic light snow possible. It will be blustery with ESE wind at 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph, leading to sub-zero wind chill values.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 13; High: 21;

It will be mostly cloudy with periodic light snowflakes. Wind will make it feel like the single digits, out of the ESE at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 16; High: 23;

It will be mostly cloudy with a low chance of light snow. Wind will make it feel colder, out of the E at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 28;

It will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy on Friday with cold temperatures and periodic light snow showers. Wind will be out of the S at 8-12 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 11; High: 24;

It will be mostly cloudy and cold on Friday with very light snow possible. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits - teens; High: teens;

It will be mostly cloudy with spotty light snow showers possible. It will be very cold with blustery wind, making the wind chill feel below zero. Wind will be out of the E at 15 mph, gusting 25-35 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 13/16; High: 25/29;

It will be mostly cloudy and cold on Friday. There is a chance of light snow, otherwise it will just be cloudy and gusty. Wind will be out of the ESE at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens; High: 20s-40s;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of spotty snow showers in the mountain valleys. It won't be quite as cold as the plains, as the cold air will be very shallow on Friday.

Extended outlook forecast:

More snow and cold is coming on Saturday. Highs remain in the teens on Saturday. Snow showers will be light to moderate on Saturday, ending by Sunday morning.

Sunday will be sunny but still cold, rising to the mid-20s.

Snow Total Forecast:

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

