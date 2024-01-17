Big Wednesday warm-up in Colorado to the 40s and 50s

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be cold tonight, but above zero which is an improvement. Temperatures will fall to the single digits and teens. Winds will be breezy in the mountains tonight, and light in the plains. The sky will be mostly clear.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 50;

Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 7; High: 52;

Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 20; High: 52;

Mostly sunny on Wednesday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 18; High: 45;

Mostly sunny with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 17; High: 47;

Partly cloudy with WNW wind at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 40s/50s;

Partly cloudy with N wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 21/18; High: 48/51;

Partly cloudy with NW wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 30s/40s;

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with gusty W winds sustained between 15-25 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Windy in the mountains again on Thursday with breezy conditions in the plains. This keeps temperatures up to the 40s and 50s. Then we will see a quick-moving cold front Thursday night which will drop highs to the 20s and 30s on Friday. This will be short-lived as the 40s and 50s return for the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

