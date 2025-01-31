Watch Now
Better temperatures, still mostly dry this weekend on Colorado’s ski slopes

A lack of snow in January has many Colorado ski resorts reporting below-average base depths. However, warmer temperatures this weekend will still make it a better ski experience than the last two
Light snow will fall Saturday in the central and primarily northern mountains as a system passes generally north of Colorado
Plenty of snow this week in southern Colorado. Not so much in the high country. But if you're hitting the slopes this weekend, there are some bright spots.

Check out this map. Tons of moisture along and east of the Front Range. But well below normal snowfall in our mountains, particularly in the San Juans.

Along the Front Range: above average snowfall and moisture this month. In the mountains: well below average snowfall, particularly in the San Juans. Durango is at 6% of normal and Pagosa Springs at 10% of normal.

The best snow totals in the past week are split between two systems. Telluride and Purgatory got their snow today and it was badly needed. The rest of the resorts got snow mainly last Saturday. By January standards, these totals aren't great.

Telluride and Purgatory benefited most from the storm system impacting the state Wednesday into Thursday this week. Other resorts got their snow primarily last weekend.

 
Without much snow, base depths have trended down for the second week in a row. Telluride is an exception though. They did well with our latest storm and would be a good pick this weekend if you can handle the drive.

Base depths are widely scattered heading into this weekend. Telluride has seen a big boost - up 7" from this time last week. Other resorts are generally down or unchanged from last week.

As in the last couple of weeks, there's good news but it's localized. At Breck and Vail, temps will be much warmer than the last two weeks—thirties and forties. Not much snow though.

A notably warmer weekend ahead at Breck and Vail. While only a couple inches of snow are in the picture, it'll feel more comfortable to ski and you'll need fewer layers than during our deep freeze.

At Winter Park and Steamboat, highs are near freezing and note the snow icons on Saturday and Sunday.

Winter Park and Steamboat will be colder, and have better snow chances than other resorts this weekend. But - they still won't get much. With good base depths and relatively fresh snow...they're still good picks this weekend.

This weekend is a near repeat of last. Clouds will increase on Friday for everyone.

Sunny morning, cloudy afternoon on the slopes Friday.

Light to moderate snow falls Saturday, favoring the northern mountains.

And a few low impact snow showers fly in and out Sunday in the central and northern zones.

Light continuous snow ends by mid-Saturday. By nighttime, a few flurries remain. Sunday is mainly cloudy with scattered snow showers and flurries that will be lighter and more sporadic than on Saturday. Don't expect much out of them.

Totals will be very low, at best we could see isolated 4" totals in the northern part of the state. That said, I'd either go to Telluride, Steamboat, Vail, or Winter Park this weekend for the best conditions when considering all the data.

