Better temperatures, still mostly dry this weekend on Colorado’s ski slopes

Plenty of snow this week in southern Colorado. Not so much in the high country. But if you're hitting the slopes this weekend, there are some bright spots.

Check out this map. Tons of moisture along and east of the Front Range. But well below normal snowfall in our mountains, particularly in the San Juans.

The best snow totals in the past week are split between two systems. Telluride and Purgatory got their snow today and it was badly needed. The rest of the resorts got snow mainly last Saturday. By January standards, these totals aren't great.



Without much snow, base depths have trended down for the second week in a row. Telluride is an exception though. They did well with our latest storm and would be a good pick this weekend if you can handle the drive.

As in the last couple of weeks, there's good news but it's localized. At Breck and Vail, temps will be much warmer than the last two weeks—thirties and forties. Not much snow though.

At Winter Park and Steamboat, highs are near freezing and note the snow icons on Saturday and Sunday.

This weekend is a near repeat of last. Clouds will increase on Friday for everyone.

Light to moderate snow falls Saturday, favoring the northern mountains.

KOAA Light snow will fall Saturday in the central and primarily northern mountains as a system passes generally north of Colorado



And a few low impact snow showers fly in and out Sunday in the central and northern zones.

Totals will be very low, at best we could see isolated 4" totals in the northern part of the state. That said, I'd either go to Telluride, Steamboat, Vail, or Winter Park this weekend for the best conditions when considering all the data.

