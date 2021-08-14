Better storm chances on Sunday as some smoke returns

Tonight's Forecast:

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will continue through late this evening, mainly impacting the mountains and mountain valleys. If the Plains do see any action this evening, that should stay north of the Palmer Divide. Lows tonight will be seasonal as some smoke is expected to filter back into the mid and upper levels.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 88. Hazy sunshine early will give way to mostly cloudy skies and the potential for scattered afternoon thunderstorms across the Pikes Peak Region. Some showers could linger well into Sunday evening.

PUEBLO: Low: 61; High: 92. Hazy skies and slightly cooler highs for Pueblo to close out the weekend on Sunday, along with an improved chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 91. Hot and hazy on Sunday with an increased chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 53; High: 78. Hazy sunshine early on Sunday will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. While severe weather is not likely tomorrow in Teller County, heavy downpours and small hail will be possible.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. A little smokier by Sunday, with hazy sunshine early giving way to a 40% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms along and near the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Hot and hazy across the Plains on Sunday. Late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will be possible tomorrow, but should be fairly scattered in nature.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s. A quiet, but hazy start to our Sunday is likely to turn more action-packed by the afternoon as the potential for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s. Hazy sunshine, along with areas of smoke will quickly turn stormy as thunderstorms begin to develop along the Continental Divide around the lunch hour. These storms will spread into the southeastern mountains by early afternoon, with the potential for heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.

Extended Outlook:

Lingering moisture will maintain storm chances on Monday, especially for the mountains and mountain valleys. Drier weather is expected on Tuesday before the monsoon flow turns much more active starting on Wednesday. A late week cold front will provide decent upslope flow to keep storm chances going into the weekend. As monsoon season continues and storms ramp up late next week, you might want to consider making outdoor plans for earlier in the day.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter