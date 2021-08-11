Better storm chances for Southern Colorado late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

After a hazy and hot Wednesday, it's going to be a really warm night across Southern Colorado. Showers that have formed over the mountains and southern border should wrap up early this evening, leaving us with decreasing clouds and areas of smoke.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 86. Slightly cooler on Thursday, with areas of morning smoke in the forecast and a chance of spotty afternoon thunderstorms to follow..

PUEBLO: Low: 64; High: 94. Slightly cooler on Thursday thanks to a cold front that's expected to stall out near the Arkansas River Valley. This front could be the focal point for scattered mid to late afternoon thundershowers.

CANON CITY: Low: 66; High: 92. A stalled out cold front will help to reintroduce rain showers and thunderstorms back into our forecast Thursday afternoon and should cool highs by a couple of degrees.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 78. A cold front will bring several degrees of cooling to the forecast on Thursday, helping to thin out the smoke ever so slightly by the afternoon and help form some possible thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. The smoke and haze will continue to be a factor in Thursday's forecast, even as a cold front drops in from the north. The front will increase our chances for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Hazy sunshine and a degree or two of cooling on Thursday for the Plains, along with an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. After a stretch of drier weather in the forecast, we'll see a return of at least isolated showers and thunderstorms on Thursday, and better chances for rain by Friday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Areas of smoke will continue to impact air quality over the mountains Thursday morning, but by the afternoon, there's a chance that we could see some scattered showers and thunderstorms develop.

Extended Outlook:

We'll see a much better chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Friday as the monsoon moisture lifts into the region. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will form over the mountains by early afternoon before spreading east into the Plains. Highs will be cooler on Friday, but then warm back up this weekend. Isolated thunderstorms will remain possible in the higher elevations this weekend, with our next best chance outside of the mountains coming on Sunday.

