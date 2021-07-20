Better chances for rain Wednesday, but not for everyone

Tonight's Forecast:

Warm early this evening with areas of haze and smoke in the sky thanks to large wildfires burning across the western U.S. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until at least 10 pm for portions of El Paso and Teller counties. Limit time outside this evening if you suffer from lung disease, asthma, or have an upper respiratory infection. Overnight lows will hover around normal values, with a mix of 40s, 50s and 60s across Southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 60; High: 87. With a better push of monsoon moisture on Wednesday, hazy morning sunshine will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. The best chances will remain over the mountains and foothills, but don't be surprised if some areas along the I-25 corridor also see a passing shower.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 95. Hazy sunshine and heat on Wednesday, with rain showers not likely to develop east of the Wet Mountains.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 92. The heat will continue on Wednesday, along with areas of haze and smoke. We will also introduce a small chance for thunderstorms by the afternoon, but severe weather is not expected.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 55; High: 78. Wednesday is likely to be our best chance for rain this week as the monsoon moisture brings scattered thunderstorms to the forecast.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Scattered thunderstorms will return to the forecast on Wednesday, with the Palmer Divide and I-25 corridor possible areas that could see the rain.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Unfortunately for the Plains, any moisture that we see across the state on Wednesday is not expected to make it this far east. Instead of rain, we'll see another hot and hazy day, with areas of smoke.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. We'll see a partly cloudy, hot and hazy day on Wednesday. Outside of the mountains, rain chances will be pretty slim across Las Animas County, but maybe a little better for Huerfano County.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. A dry start in the mountains is likely to turn stormy for the second half of the day, with rain showers and thunderstorms possibly reaching as far as the southeastern mountains by the afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

With the monsoon flow retreating back to the west on Thursday, most storm chances through late this week will be reserved for the mountains. At the same time, the heat will swell late this week, with highs in the 90s and 100s across the lower elevations. Moisture once again looks to increase this weekend, allowing for a slight chance of rain outside of the mountains and a few degrees of cooling across Southern Colorado.

