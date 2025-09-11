Beneficial rain on the way to drought-stricken Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will diminish between 9 and 11 pm tonight. Overnight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some light rain showers will be possible in the mountains and along I-25 early on Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 56; High: 85;

A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, followed by a warm and partly cloudy afternoon. Scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 58; High: 91;

It will be partly cloudy on Thursday with the chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: Low: 60; High: 87;

Thursday will be warm and partly cloudy. Some sprinkles are possible early in the morning, then a better chance of rain comes in for the afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 48; High: 74;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday. Some sprinkles are possible in the morning, with a better chance of rain from the early afternoon through the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 53; High: 81;

Partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

The plains will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 58/57; High: 87/89;

It will be partly to mostly cloudy on Thursday with warm temperatures. Light rain is possible in the morning, followed by a better chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will wake up with light spotty rain showers and mostly cloudy conditions on Thursday. Temperatures will rise to the low to upper 70s. By the early afternoon, more rain and thunderstorms will develop.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday brings even better chances for rain and thunderstorms. Rain will be ongoing in the morning in the mountains, with showers and thunderstorms spreading east through the plains in the afternoon and evening. Rain may be heavy at times.

A few more spotty thunderstorms are possible on Saturday afternoon, but we will gradually dry out through the weekend. Temperatures this weekend will be just a few degrees below average in the 60s to 80s.

