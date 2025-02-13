Below-zero temperatures are expected Thursday morning with a cold weather advisory

Tonight's Forecast:

A COLD WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for much of eastern Colorado tonight for dangerously cold temperatures. It will be in effect from 8 pm Wednesday until 8 am Thursday for the counties in blue below.

The air temperature will be below zero to as low as negative 10. The wind chill will be as low as negative 15 to negative 20+. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: -4; High: 35;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. Very cold in the morning but temperatures will warm quickly. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with SE wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: -6; High: 34;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. Very cold in the morning and then warming up above freezing in the afternoon. The sky will be sunny with ESE wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 0; High: 40;

Cold in the morning and then rising above freezing in the afternoon. It will be mostly sunny with SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: -4; High: 39;

Very cold in the morning and then rising above freezing on Thursday. It will be mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: -3; High: 40;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. Very cold in the morning, but thawing out in the afternoon with sunshine. Wind will be from the SE at 5-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: -3 to -11; High: 20s - 40;

COLD WEATHER ADVISORY until 8 am Thursday. It will be mostly sunny on Thursday which will further melt the snow. Temperatures will be very cold in the morning and highs will range from the upper 20s to upper 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: -2/4; High: 46/46;

It will be mostly sunny on Thursday with a light breeze. Temperatures start out very cold but then thaw out in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits - negative single digits; High: 30s - 40s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains valleys with a very cold morning followed by an afternoon above freezing.

Extended outlook forecast:

Heavy snow will impact the mountains, mostly west of the Continental Divide starting Thursday night and ending Saturday evening. The high country will see between 1 to 3 feet of snow. Back in eastern Colorado it will be a mild Friday with highs in the 40s and 50s. In the evening a few spotty wintry mix showers are possible in our region, with more scattered showers possible on Saturday. This weekend will be cool with 30s and 40s.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

