Below-average temperatures with showers Tuesday into Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

The winds will calm down overnight and the sky will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be cool and seasonable tonight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 41; High: 70; Partly cloudy and breezy with a chance of showers after 5 pm, continuing overnight.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 75; Mostly sunny and breezy with a chance of showers after 8 pm, continuing overnight.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 70; Partly cloudy and breezy during the day Tuesday. Chance of showers after 5 pm and lasting overnight.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 56; Partly cloudy and cool on Tuesday. Chance of rain showers after 2 pm, transitioning to snow overnight with little to no accumulation on roads.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 62; Partly cloudy and breezy during the day then a chance of rain showers after 3 pm, continuing overnight.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; Mid-40s tonight then mid-70s on Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Rain showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow night.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40/42; High: 73/77; A comfortable Tuesday with a breeze and mostly sunny conditions. Chance of rain showers late tomorrow night.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s; A cold night with a freeze for many, warming to the low-60s to low-70s tomorrow. Chance of rain during the afternoon and evening, transitioning to light snow overnight.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will start with scattered showers and cloudiness, clearing up mid-day. Thursday will be sunny and warmer with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Above-average temperatures in the 70s and 80s return Friday and through the weekend. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms for the foothills to the plains Friday.

