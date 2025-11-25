Below average temperatures on Tuesday behind a breezy morning cold front

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front on the move through Southern Colorado continues southeast through the morning. Following the front, temperatures across will cool significantly today - about 10-15 degrees compared to what you felt on Monday. Mid-level moisture with the front is supplying modest snowfall to the northern mountains and portions of the north-central mountains. Locally, the front is dry.

Highs today warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s in the Pikes Peak Region depending on elevation - so keep the jacket and gloves handy. Today's average high is 49 in Colorado Springs.

Winds will be out of the north/northeast this morning, and remain that direction over eastern El Paso County for much of the day. In southern El Paso County, winds will eventually shift out of the southeast during mid-afternoon. Skies begin the day mostly sunny, with some high clouds. Clouds will increase this afternoon.

Lows tonight will fall to the low 20s to teens across Southern Colorado.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 43; Low: 20. After a high in the mid 50s on Monday, highs today will be more than 10 degrees cooler in the Pikes Peak Region. The same cold front that brings the cool down to today's forecast will also bring breezy north winds this morning to Colorado Springs.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 18. Tuesday will be a nice day for travel across the state, with dry skies in Pueblo County and breezy north winds this morning. Gusts to 25 mph will be possible.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 22. Breezy and cooler weather on Tuesday, with dry skies for any Thanksgiving week travel that you have planned for today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 38; Low: 19. While light snow has been falling in the Central Mountains this morning, skies are expected to remain dry in Woodland Park on Tuesday, with highs much cooler than yesterday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30S/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Following the passage of a cold front this morning will come a much cooler day, with highs this afternoon only warming into the 30s and very low 40s.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Tuesday's forecast will be much cooler than yesterday, with strong and gusty north winds this morning following the passage of a cold front on the eastern Plains. Peak gusts early today could top 30-40 mph, especially for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry skies will continue through the mid-week period, with no sign of any snow in our forecast until the upcoming weekend.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. Cold and breezy weather will return to the mountains on Tuesday, with light snow mainly affecting the central and northern mountains this morning. After some significant snow this past Sunday, the southeastern mountains will remain dry for at least the next 24-48 hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Slightly warmer temperatures return Wednesday with mostly sunny conditions. Thanksgiving begins with some cirrus clouds, mostly clear early afternoon, and more cirrus clouds later in the afternoon. Temperatures will be similar to Wednesday, with 40s and 50s for Southern Colorado.

Temperatures will trend back above average on Black Friday, as winds turn back out of the west ahead of our next incoming storm system. This pushes afternoon highs into the 50s and 60s.

Cold, unsettled weather returns this weekend. A cold front will arrive by early Saturday, with some moisture. The best chances for moisture are in the mountains, which may impact your Saturday travel plans. Some moisture will move into the Plains, too, so we'll be watching the potential for some snow showers. A second wave bringing reinforcing cold air, and more moisture, will arrive after the first batch, leading to continued chilly temperatures through the end of the weekend. There will be another chance for snow showers on Sunday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.