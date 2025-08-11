Below average highs on Monday ahead of another heat wave late this week

Today’s Forecast:

After a stormy weekend, we're expecting drier air to push into the state today. This will mark the start of a drier stretch of weather, with rain not likely in many areas for the next 4-5 days. While drier weather is expected in most areas, we can't rule out a few isolated thunderstorms today in the Pikes Peak Region or eastern Plains, mainly between Highway 50 and I-70.

Temperatures today will remain nice and pleasant, with a mix of 70s and 80s. Highs today will be around 5-10 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 54. Outside of a slight chance of a shower this afternoon, most of the area will see a dry and pleasant start to the work week, with our highs today only warming into the upper 70s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 84; Low: 57. With an average high of 91 degrees this time of the year, highs in the middle 80s will be pleasant, with dry skies for most areas on Monday.

Canon City forecast: High: 81; Low: 58. Lower 80s, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies isn't bad for us in the middle of August. Rain chances today will be around 20%, which should mark the start of a fairly quiet stretch of weather this week.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 45. Mostly sunny skies this morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and around a 30% chance of thunderstorms. Smoke will be less pronounced today in the Pikes Peak Region compared to last week, with light E/NE breezes expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. With only a 20% chance of a shower today, we're expecting drier skies to start the week as highs today will warm into the 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Rain chances will be fairly limited today on the Plains, with our best chances being north of Highway 50 and south of I-70.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies this morning will give way to a few scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. While severe weather is not expected today, storms will be capable of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Isolated to spotty thunderstorms may threaten outdoor plans in the mountains on Monday, with scattered storms possible today anytime after the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

Northwest flow over the state will allow for further drying outside of the mountains on Tuesday. Our high in Colorado Springs will warm back into the lower 80s, with middle to upper 80s in Canon City and Pueblo.

High pressure to our west will expand east into the Rockies later this week, pushing temperatures into the 90s from Wednesday into Friday on the Plains. Outside of the mountains, skies should remain dry through Friday. Increasing moisture this weekend will allow for a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms each day, with highs in the 80s and 90s across Southern Colorado.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.