Beautiful weekend weather for exploring Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A mostly sunny summer-feeling day. Temperatures will be about 5 degrees above average. A few spotty showers are possible in the Pikes Peak region and the Palmer Divide, but will not be significant.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 54. Partly cloudy with light winds 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 89; Low: 54. Partly cloudy with winds at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 86; Low: 50. Partly to mostly cloudy today with winds 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 45. Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy today with a stray shower possible this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80; Low: 48. Partly cloudy today with a stray shower possible this afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. Upper-80s to low 90s today with mostly clear sky conditions.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 85/84; Low: 49/52. Mid-80s with mostly sunny conditions and winds 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Low-70s to low-80s with mostly cloudy conditions and a few spotty showers.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Sunday, temperatures will be similar to or just a couple of degrees warmer. There is a chance of spotty, stray showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, favoring northern Colorado. A stormier pattern settles in Monday through Wednesday of next week with afternoon thunderstorm chances each day.

