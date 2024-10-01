Beautiful weather Tuesday ahead of more record heat for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After Monday's record setting heat, we'll see a big swing in temperatures on Tuesday, with as much as 15-20 degrees of cooling. Highs on the I-25 corridor and Plains will top out in the 70s, with 60s and 70s for the mountains and mountain valleys. Our high in Colorado Springs on Tuesday will top out at 71 degrees.

Moderately strong southerly breezes this afternoon will peak around 20-30 mph along and east of the I-25 corridor, with the wind weakening after sunset this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 49. After a high in the lower 90s on Monday, today's forecast is calling for a drop of 20 degrees, with sunshine and moderately strong southerly breezes on tap for Colorado Springs this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 77; Low: 47. After hitting 94 degrees yesterday, our forecast today will be much more comfortable, with our afternoon high warming comfortably into the upper 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 74; Low: 53. Mild sunshine and moderately strong wind gusts to 25 mph will make for a pretty nice first day of October over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 71; Low: 42. Almost right on cue, cooler weather will arrive in Teller County on this first day of October, with our highs today warming comfortably into the 60s and low 70s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. Bright, breezy and mild on Tuesday, with afternoon southerly wind gusts up around 25 mph in northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Highs on Tuesday will be as much as 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will also be breezy this afternoon, with southerly gusts up around 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Mild sunshine on this first day of October, albeit on the breezy side. Afternoon wind gusts to 30 mph will be possible along the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. With sunshine and clear skies, Tuesday's forecast will be a stunner up in the high country. Highs today will top out in the 60s and lower 70s, with overnight lows in the 30s and 40s.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure resumes its dominance on Wednesday, with temperatures once again soaring to well above seasonal averages. My forecast high of 88 degrees in Colorado Springs on Wednesday could not only shatter the daily record of 84 degrees (2000) but could also surpass the all-time record for the month of October of 87 degrees. Pueblo and Canon City will both sees highs on Wednesday in the 90s.

We'll shave off a few degrees to our high on both Thursday and Friday, but remain above seasonal averages both days. This weekend will start with another run at a record high temperature on Saturday with our high expected to top out at 86 degrees in Colorado Springs and 94 degrees in Pueblo. Sunday will be mostly sunny and about 10 degrees cooler.

