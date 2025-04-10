Beautiful weather is on tap for Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

A weak cold front will ease into the plains from the northeast overnight. This will cool temperatures a couple of degrees in the plains by the afternoon and increase humidity just slightly.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 67;

Thursday will be one of the best weather days this week. It will be warm, but not hot. The wind will be light, from the S at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph. And the sky will be mostly sunny.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

Warm on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be from the ESE at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 70;

A beautiful Thursday with mostly sunny conditions. Wind will be from the E at 2-8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 32; High: 63;

It will be mostly sunny and mild on Thursday with WNW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 36; High: 63;

It will be a nice day with sunshine and light, variable wind.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be a few degrees cooler on Thursday and very comfortable. Wind will be light and variable, and the sky will be mostly sunny.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/39; High: 67/69;

Mild temperatures with a light breeze and mostly sunny conditions.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny in the mountain valleys and still very warm in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will rise again on Friday with 70s and 80s in the plains and 60s in the mountains. By Saturday, highs will reach the 80s and 90s in the plains and the 70s in the mountains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.