Beautiful weather is expected this weekend in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures this afternoon will be about 10 degrees above average. The sky will be sunny and the eastern plains will be breezy.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 26. A beautiful day with a light breeze.

Pueblo forecast: High: 60; Low: 27. Sunny and mild today with a light breeze.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 31. A lovely day ahead with mostly sunny conditions.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 23. Lots of sunshine today with mild temperatures this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 51; Low: 26. A sunny day is ahead with a light breeze.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Low 60s for the eastern plains today with wind gusts 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 58/56; Low: 20s. Sunny with a breeze today and comfortable temperatures.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: teens/20s. A mild day for mountain valleys with sunshine and a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be about 3-5 degrees warmer than today. Monday will be nice to start then a strong cold front will arrive in the evening, bringing snow and frigid temperatures. Highs will be in the teens and 20s Tuesday through Thursday. Off and on snow showers are possible Monday night through Thursday morning.

____

