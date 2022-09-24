Beautiful weather for the first weekend of Fall

Today’s Forecast:

It will be a sunny and calm day across Colorado with temperatures about 5 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 80; Low: 45. Sunny today and warm with SE wind at 8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 85; Low: 49. A clear sky today with S wind at 8 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 84; Low: 52. A sunny Saturday with SE wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 72; Low: 36. Sunshine and mild today with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 78; Low: 41. Full sunshine today with SSE wind at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s/50s. Sunny with mid to upper 80s and very light winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80/81; Low: 48/49. A very warm day with sunshine and a light breeze.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Low to upper 70s today with sunshine and a light breeze.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just slightly cooler from a weak cold front. You won't notice much of a difference in the weather tomorrow. In fact, you won't notice much of a difference day to day with the weather next week. The forecast remains warm with 70s and 80s and sunshine.

