Beautiful weather continues for the last Sunday in January for southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be a clear night with near-average overnight temperatures. Winds will be very light, less than 10 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 23; High: 57;

Mostly sunny on Sunday with a high temperature about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be from the SSW at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 59;

Sunny on Sunday with a high of about 10 degrees above average.

Canon City forecast: Low: 29; High: 60;

Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 50;

Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 21; High: 52;

Sunny and mild on Sunday with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s;

Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-50s to low 60s and SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25/27; High: 46/53;

Mostly sunny and feeling much warmer. Winds will be from the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens/20s; High: 40s/50s;

Mostly sunny and mild on Sunday with highs in the mountain valleys from the low 40s to low 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

The warm weather continues into next week with highs in the 50s and 60s every day. The sky will be sunny and conditions will be dry. We are looking ahead to Friday night and Saturday of next week as our next impactful storm. It looks likely we will see colder temperatures and a mix of rain and snow across the region. Stay tuned as we refine the details.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.