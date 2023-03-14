Beautiful Tuesday weather with 50s and 60s in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

High temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average today with thin high clouds and dry weather.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 62; Low: 35. Partly cloudy today with SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 33. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 37. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 31. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 58; Low: 33. Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Partly cloudy with SW wind at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 63/64; Low: 38/39. Partly cloudy with SSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Partly cloudy with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be breezy and very warm. Temperatures will rise to the 60s and 70s in the plains and 50s in the mountains. Then late Wednesday night a blustery cold front arrives, bringing snow showers throughout the day on Thursday. Expect a drastic temperature drop and snowy/icy roads.

FIRST ALERT on forecast snow totals for Thurs AM - early Fri AM in southern Colorado. ⁰#COwx @koaa pic.twitter.com/wBo0Mz9tnU — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) March 14, 2023

____

